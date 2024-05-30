BreakingNews
Ohio State Buckeyes: Opening game times announced for football

Sports
By
1 minute ago
X

Ohio State football fans can start planning their first month of the season.

The school announced Thursday start times for the first two games and narrowed the window for two more.

The season-opening tilt against Akron at Ohio Stadium will kick off at 3:30 p.m. and be a CBS broadcast.

A week later, Ohio State will play host to Western Michigan under the lights at Ohio Stadium with a 7:30 p.m. kickoff on Big Ten Network.

The Oct. 26 homecoming game against Nebraska will kick off at 12 p.m., 3:30 p.m. or 7:30 p.m., and the broadcast network is still to be determined.

When the Buckeyes play Northwestern at Wrigley Field on Nov. 16, the game will kick of at either noon or 3:30 as well.

As previously announced, the 120th Ohio State-Michigan game will kick off at noon at Ohio Stadium and be broadcast once again by Fox.

Per Ohio State, the rest of the Buckeyes’ game times will be determined either 12 of six days before kickoff by the Big Ten’s broadcast partners: Fox, NBC and CBS.

