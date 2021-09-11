Ohio State Buckeyes: Oregon up 14-7 at halftime

That capped a five-play, 70-yard drive that also included a pair of long pass plays from Stroud to Jaxon Smith-Njigba.

The Ducks went back on top quickly with another 14-yard touchdown run by Verdell, who easily gained the edge and outran Ohio State safety Bryson Shaw to the goal line. That capped a seven-play, 65-yard drive for the Ducks.

Ohio State actually finished the first half with a yardage advantage of 271-245, though that was aided by a 62-yard drive in the final seconds that ended at the Oregon 18 when time ran out.

Early on, the Buckeyes drove to the Oregon 31 and 34 but came away with no points, turning the ball over on downs then opting for a pooch punt.

Stroud threw for 190 yards in the first half while Brown threw for 143 yards and ran for another 33.