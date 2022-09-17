BreakingNews
Thousands participate in 26th annual U.S. Air Force Marathon events
Ohio State Buckeyes: Pair of receivers to be game-time decision

FILE - Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud plays against Penn State during an NCAA college football game, Oct. 30, 2021, in Columbus, Ohio. A Buckeyes attack that led the nation with 561 yards and nearly 46 points per game returns quarterback C.J. Stroud, leading receiver Smith-Njigba, 1,200-yard rusher TreVeyon Henderson and an experienced offensive line anchored by 6-foot-8, 360-pound right tackle Dawand Jones. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete, File)

Combined ShapeCaption
11 minutes ago

Earlier this week, Ohio State football coach Ryan Day said he hoped to have all of his receivers available Saturday night against Toledo.

It remains to be seen if that will be the case.

ExploreToledo hoping for historic night in Columbus

Ohio State announced this afternoon Jaxon Smith-Njigba and Julian Fleming will be game-time decisions while Kamryn Babb is out.

Smith-Njigba set multiple Ohio State receiving records last season, but he suffered a hamstring injury early in the season-opening win over Notre Dame and has not played since.

Fleming, also a member of the class of 2020, has not played this season after suffering an unidentified injury late in training camp. He dealt with shoulder injuries through much of his first two seasons in Columbus.

Babb was voted a captain this season and last despite knee injuries limiting him to only seven games since arriving at Ohio State from St. Louis in 2018. He was also chosen as the Block ‘O’ jersey representative this year, a practice that began in 2019 to recognize one of the team’s outstanding leaders and honor the memory of Hall of Fame defensive lineman Bill Willis.

Also unavailable Saturday night are Omari Abor, Jantzen Dunn, Jordan Hancock, Jaylen Johnson, Mitchell Melton, Teradja Mitchell, Zach Prater, Evan Pryor and Joe Royer.

None of their injuries were identified by the school, but Pryor and Melton are out long term.

About the Author

Marcus Hartman has been a digital sports columnist and reporter at Cox's Ohio newspapers the Dayton Daily News, Springfield News-Sun and Journal-News since 2016.

