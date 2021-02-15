Ohio State Buckeyes: Ryan Day calls area grad ‘perfect fit’ for new role

Northmont's C.J. Barnett runs the ball during their Crosstown Showdown game against Mason at Nippert Stadium at the University of Cincinnati on Saturday.

He is set to start Wednesday in a role that involves preparing players for the future off the field, including educating them on and connecting them with business interests in Columbus and beyond.

“I am really pleased to be coming back to work for a program that has given so much to me,” Barnett said via press release. “I look forward to using my experiences to become a trusted advocate and resource for our players in all areas of their lives. I look forward to getting to work for Coach Day and this staff, and on behalf of the players, and to help grow the already strong culture that exists in this program.”

Barnett was a multi-sport standout at Northmont and a four-star defensive back recruit in the class of 2009.

A Jim Tressel recruit, Barnett led the team in tackles as a sophomore in 2011 when the Buckeyes were led by interim coach Luke Fickell.

He became a team leader under Meyer and was voted team captain as a senior in 2013.

He earned All-Big Ten recognition three times and was a third-team All-American as a senior.

Barnett finished his Ohio State career with 36 starts and 224 tackles along with eight interceptions.