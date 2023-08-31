Ohio State Buckeyes: Ryan Day minding locker room and other final pregame notes

Ohio State football coach Ryan Day is aware keeping the quarterback competition open going into the season could impact the locker room.

“That’s something you keep a close eye on to see if something like that is going on,” he said Thursday afternoon when asked about the possibility of the team breaking into disparate groups supporting Kyle McCord or Devin Brown. “I’m not seeing any of that going on at all, but if it’s something that becomes an issue, then we will have to address it.”

Day named McCord the man to start the game at Indiana on Saturday, but he said Brown had earned the right to significant snaps.

The coach also praised McCord for cultivating relationships in the locker room during his three years in Columbus, and he previously praised Brown for the “juice” he’s brought since arriving last year.

“I know that our team right now feels confident with both guys in the game, and then we’ll kind of see how Saturday goes, but certainly hear that and keeping a close eye on it,” Day said.

Here are some other notes from his final meeting with reporters this week: