Ohio State Buckeyes: Ryan Day minding locker room and other final pregame notes

Ohio State football coach Ryan Day is aware keeping the quarterback competition open going into the season could impact the locker room.
“That’s something you keep a close eye on to see if something like that is going on,” he said Thursday afternoon when asked about the possibility of the team breaking into disparate groups supporting Kyle McCord or Devin Brown. “I’m not seeing any of that going on at all, but if it’s something that becomes an issue, then we will have to address it.”
Day named McCord the man to start the game at Indiana on Saturday, but he said Brown had earned the right to significant snaps.
The coach also praised McCord for cultivating relationships in the locker room during his three years in Columbus, and he previously praised Brown for the “juice” he’s brought since arriving last year.
“I know that our team right now feels confident with both guys in the game, and then we’ll kind of see how Saturday goes, but certainly hear that and keeping a close eye on it,” Day said.
Here are some other notes from his final meeting with reporters this week:
- Day will continue to be the primary play-caller at the start of the season, but he will work closely with new offensive coordinator Brian Hartline, who could still take over that role later in the season.
- Emeka Egbuka will return punts while Xavier Johnson will return kickoffs to start the season. Others have gotten looks, but not everyone is adept at actually fielding the ball or reliable in being able to hang onto it after taking a hit in the open field.
- The class of 2021 includes a lot of player who seem like fourth- or fifth-year players to Day because they had to play a lot as freshmen.
- That does not include Mike Hall Jr., who redshirted in ‘21, but he is expected to be a major cog in the defensive line after battling injuries much of last season. Day said he will be in a rotation with Ty Hamilton and Tyleik Williams at the two tackle positions. They are still looking for a solid fourth piece in that rotation.
- Redshirt freshman Carson Hinzman will be making his college debut at center Saturday, and Day said he will just have to get the butterflies out and let his athleticism and training take over.
