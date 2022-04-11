Ohio State football: Buckeyes head coach remembers Dwayne Haskins

COLUMBUS -- Ohio State football coach Ryan Day started talking about the Dwayne Haskins in somber tones Monday.
But memories of the late quarterback, who was killed on a Florida highway Saturday when he was hit by a truck, soon brought a smile to his face.
“I always felt like he felt like he was built for this,” Day said Monday morning. “Like he always knew that this was going to happen to him, and he just walked with so much confidence that way.”
Haskins set 28 Ohio State records and seven Big Ten records, including single-season passing yards (4,831), touchdown passes (50) and total offensive yards (4,939) in 2018.
Credit: DaytonDailyNews
Day, who was the quarterbacks coach and offensive coordinator during Haskins’ one season as Ohio State’s starter, said the members of the current team who shared a locker room with Haskins were crushed to learn of his passing, and they were still processing it Monday when he met with them.
The team plans a tribute of some sort Saturday when it holds the annual Scarlet and Gray Game at Ohio Stadium, but Day said specifics of that had not been determined yet.
“He had a major impact on this whole thing,” Day said.
