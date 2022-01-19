Hamburger icon
dayton-daily-news logo
X

Ohio State Buckeyes: Salaries for 3 newest assistants released

COLUMBUS, OH - NOVEMBER 26: A general view of Ohio Stadium prior to the game between the Michigan Wolverines and Ohio State Buckeyes on November 26, 2016 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Jamie Sabau/Getty Images)
caption arrowCaption
COLUMBUS, OH - NOVEMBER 26: A general view of Ohio Stadium prior to the game between the Michigan Wolverines and Ohio State Buckeyes on November 26, 2016 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Jamie Sabau/Getty Images)

Credit: Jamie Sabau

Credit: Jamie Sabau

Sports
By Marcus Hartman
35 minutes ago

Ohio State football coach Ryan Day has added four assistants to his staff since the end of the season, and they will make a combined $3.85 million this year.

Leading the way is new defensive coordinator Jim Knowles, who began Jan. 2 at a salary of $1.9 million.

ExploreFirst look at what new defensive coordinator could bring

On Jan. 10, Justin Frye signed a deal to become offensive line coach and associate head coach for offense at a salary of $800,000. He will also get a lump sum of $51,389.

Three days later, Perry Eliano signed a deal to become safeties coach at a salary of $450,00, and Tim Walton signed on to become secondary coach and cornerbacks coach Jan. 14 for a salary of $700,000.

All of the term sheets include bonuses for winning the Big Ten East division, winning the conference championship game, making a bowl and winning nine games, making a non-semifinal College Football Playoff bowl game, making the CFP and making the CFP final.

The assistants also receive an automobile stipend and a set number of football and basketball tickets.

Knowles, Eliano and Walton join Larry Johnson, the returning defensive line coach and associate head coach who made $1.3 million last year, to form the defensive coaching staff for 2022.

Returning assistants Brian Hartline and Tony Alford received promotions that could include raises, but a school spokesman said there were no new employment agreements available for them at this time.

In Other News
1
Looking back: Bengals ended another playoff drought for their first...
2
Ohio State football: A look at the roster after early NFL decisions
3
High school football: Miamisburg TE commits to Cincinnati
4
Dayton recruit moves into ESPN’s top 100 in 2022 class
5
Dayton plays with ‘heart and passion’ in victory against St...

About the Author

Follow Marcus Hartman on facebookFollow Marcus Hartman on twitter

Marcus Hartman has been a digital sports columnist and reporter at Cox's Ohio newspapers the Dayton Daily News, Springfield News-Sun and Journal-News since 2016.

© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top