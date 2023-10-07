Ohio State Buckeyes: Star running back to miss Maryland game

COLUMBUS — Ohio State will be without one of its top playmakers Saturday when the Buckeyes play host to Maryland.

Starting running back TreVeyon Henderson is out for the game according to the team’s availability report published Saturday morning.

Explore What to know about the game

Jyaire Brown, a sophomore reserve cornerback from Lakota West, is also unavailable along with Nolan Baudo, Kyion Grayes, Zak Herbstreit, Arvell Reese, Will Smith Jr., Reis Stocksdale and Kourt Williams.

No further details on the injuries was provided, but the Buckeyes are deep at running back.

A junior from Virginia, Henderson has been a starter for most of his time at Ohio State, but he has also dealt with injuries throughout his career.

In his stead, senior Miyan Williams could see an expanded role after getting just one carry in the Buckeyes’ win over Notre Dame two weeks ago.

Head coach Ryan Day said this week Williams is full-go and he was excited to see what he could do this week, though no mention was made of Henderson’s availability.

Williams and Henderson shared the No. 1 running back role last season, though both were in and out of the lineup with injuries.

Credit: DaytonDailyNews

This season former linebacker Chip Trayanum has emerged as a the No. 2 running back while sophomores Dallan Hayden and Evan Pryor are also options for running backs coach Tony Alford.

Henderson started last year’s game at Maryland and scored a touchdown but was unable to finish it as a foot injury that bothered him all year flared up.

With Williams out because of a sprained ankle, Hayden carried 27 times for 146 yards and a pair of touchdowns.

Henderson has 295 yards and five touchdowns this season while Trayanum has carried 44 times for 146 yards and Williams has 73 yards on 19 carries.

Marvin Harrison Jr., Ohio State’s star receiver who suffered a sprained ankle against Notre Dame, is not listed on the injury report. He said Wednesday night after practice his ankle was “good enough” for him to play.