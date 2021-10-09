Ohio State Buckeyes: Starter will be game-time decision Saturday

Explore Day says standout freshman should be good to go for Maryland game

Master Teague was the No. 2 back last week and ran 11 tines for 52 yards while Marcus Crowley ran for 58 yards on seven carries.

Julian Fleming and Demario McCall, who respectively provide depth at receiver and cornerback, are both game-time decisions Saturday.

Also of note: linebacker Palaie Gaoteote is available after missing last week’s game.

A transfer from USC, he has been part of Ohio State’s short-yardage defensive package.

Linebacker is a position where depth is lacking after a pair of seniors left the team in September and redshirt freshman Mitchell Melton suffered a long-term injury in the spring.