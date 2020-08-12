‘Uncertainty’ sinks Big Ten, Buckeye football for the fall

Asked what specific information the league had gotten from its Big Ten Task Force for Emerging Infectious Diseases and the Big Ten Sports Medicine Committee, Warren did not offer much by way of specifics.

“There’s there’s too much uncertainty,” Warren reiterated. “We have a lot of uncertainty going on now, and even questions that we asked and still asked, and it doesn’t mean that we’re giving up forever. I mean this is really our continuation of work, and an evolution. We’re going to continually have to gather information and look forward to the future, but there’s so much uncertainty.

“As we asked questions two weeks ago, some questions were answered, but then you ask more questions and then maybe those questions are answered, but then there’s new questions and then you ask questions even today. And it’s not only in the Big Ten, I think just across the country and in the world. There is so much uncertainty about this virus.”

In his own appearance on BTN, Smith cited contact tracing and potential long-term health effects for players who might contract the virus.

“We would have preferred to play — like everybody else — with the passion that our students have, but at the end of the day, medical advice and science overruled where we were today,” Smith said.

Field hockey, soccer, women’s volleyball and cross country were also postponed along with football while the status of winter sports that begin practice during fall months is uncertain.

Ohio State announce all its athletes would remain on scholarship and continue to be tested for COVID-19. They will also still have access to team facilities and locker rooms along with medical, training and nutrition areas.

Johnson, who was appointed in June after serving as chancellor of the State University of New York, said in a statement the university is focused on supporting athletes in every way and looking out for their health and safety as they continue to pursue their degrees.

“I deeply feel the pain, frustration and disappointment that all our players, coaches and staff – and all Buckeye fans – are feeling today,” said Johnson, who played field hockey and lacrosse at Stanford. “I will continue to work closely with athletics director Gene Smith, (football coach) Ryan Day and all coaches and other leaders, to return our student-athletes to competition as soon as possible, while staying safe and healthy.”

Later Tuesday, the Pac-12 also announced it was suspending all sports for the remainder of the calendar year in a vote the league said was unanimous.