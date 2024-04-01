Ohio State Buckeyes: Tegra Tshabola explains simple spring mantra

BreakingNews
COLUMBUS — Tegra Tshabola is living by two words this spring.

“Nobody cares,” he said Monday morning.

This was no April Fools’ joke.

He was not being facetious or taking a dim view of his support.

The sophomore from Lakota West simply is locked onto the task of getting better while competing for playing time on the Ohio State offensive line.

“Nobody cares how you feel,” he explained. “Nobody cares about where you think you should be. Nobody cares what you’re going through. Just take the field and go as hard as you can because too many people are invested in you to not go hard. Too many people invested in everybody on this field.

“Many steps have to take place us to get here, so to not go hard is almost a disrespect to those guys.”

The Buckeyes entered the penultimate week of spring practice with at least one job still open on the offensive line.

