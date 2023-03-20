Ohio State edges North Carolina to reach Sweet 16

Deja Kelly, whose jumper tied the game with 9.8 seconds left, had a game-high 22 points for the North Carolina.

The first five minutes were almost all Ohio State as the Buckeyes raced out to an 11-2 lead.

They were 4 for 8 from the floor, including a trio of 3-pointers, while North Carolina came out ice cold, missing eight of its first nine shots.

But the Tar Heels steadied themselves after the first media timeout, scoring 10 of the next 12 points to get within a point.

McMahon stopped that run with a step-back jumper and a free throw, but the Tar Heels scored the last basket of the first quarter on a short jumper by Kelly.

The Buckeyes shot 54.5 percent in the second quarter and committed seven turnovers, but they stretched their lead from two to five mostly thanks to their defense.

North Carolina was 5 for 15 in the quarter and got doubled up on the boards 10-5.

Kelly had 13 points in the first half but made just four of 12 shots from the floor.

Sheldon and McMahon had seven apiece in the first half and played the final four-plus minutes with two fouls each.

Ohio State stretched the lead out to 10 points early in the third quarter with a 6-0 run that included a Mikesell floater, a layup by Taylor Thierry and a tough basket in the lane from McMahon to make it 41-31.

North Carolina got as close as two with three minutes left, but the Buckeyes outscored the visitors 6-3 from there to maintain a five-point lead of 51-46 after three quarters.

Ohio State scored the first two buckets of the fourth to get the lead back to nine points and force UNC coach Courtney Banghart to call a timeout.

The Buckeyes eventually led by as many as 12, but North Carolina battled back with nine points in a row despite Kelly going down with an apparent leg injury after absorbing a solid screen from Walker.

Walker ended the run with a pair of free throws to make it 64-61 at the four-minute mark.

North Carolina kept coming, though, and the Tar Heels took their first lead, 67-66, on a Paulina Paris layup with 2:04 to go.