Ohio State leads Georgia at halftime of Peach Bowl

The Bulldogs had a quick answer to Ohio State’s score, though, going 75 yards in eight plays. McIntosh caught a short pass on the left then slashed up the middle for a 25-yard touchdown.

Ohio State responded with an 11-play, 75-yard drive Miyan Williams completed by pushing through multiple tacklers into the end zone for a 2-yard touchdown.

The Buckeyes got the ball right back when Georgia native Steele Chambers intercepted a Bennett pass and returned it to the Bulldogs 30.

Two plays later, Stroud sidestepped a rusher, scrambled forward a few steps then found Harrison in the end zone for a diving 16-yard touchdown pass.

That gave Ohio State a 21-7 lead with 10:56 to go in the second quarter.

Less than five minutes later, the game was tied as Georgia scored four- and three-play drives that covered 75 and 62 yards, respectively.

Bennett capped the second drive with a 3-yard quarterback sweep around left end with 6:02 to go in the second quarter.

The Bulldogs then took the lead on a 32-yard field goal by Podlesny with 1:44 left, but it didn’t last long.

Stroud connected with Xavier Johnson on a deep ball down the middle for a 37-yard touchdown with :49 seconds left. Johnson lined up in the backfield and outran a linebacker to get open.

Stroud completed 15 of 19 passes for 238 yards in the first half while Harrison caught five passes for 106.

Bennett completed 12 of 19 passes for 191 yards, and McIntosh ran for 56 while Edwards added 48.