Ohio State learns College Football Playoff fate

Ohio State got the No. 8 seed and will play No. 9 seed Tennessee at 8 p.m. Dec. 21 at Ohio Stadium.

The winner of that game will play Oregon in the Rose Bowl on Jan. 1.

The new playoff format includes automatic bids for the four highest-rated conference champions, who also receive a bye in the first round.

The first round will be played on campus sites during the third weekend in December.

Undefeated Oregon is ranked No. 1 while Georgia is No. 2. They got the top two seeds while Boise State is the No. 3 seed despite being ranked ninth, and Arizona State is the No. 4 seed despite being ranked 12th.

Ohio State made the College Football Playoff five times in the four-team era (2014-23).

The Buckeyes won the first CFP by upsetting No. 1 Alabama in the semifinals then knocking off No. 2 Oregon in the championship game.

They lost semifinals in 2016, ‘19 and ‘21 but trounced Clemson in the semifinals in 2020 before losing to Alabama in the championship game.