Ohio State Buckeyes: 5 things to know about the 2025 recruiting class

Here are five things to know about the group that will join the program in the next few months with hopes of helping head coach Ryan Day end a four-year Big Ten championship drought and halt a four-game losing streak against his archrival:

1. This one looks a lot like they typically do for the Buckeyes.

The 26-man group is ranked No. 5 in 247Sports Composite rankings, though that could change as classes are finalized between now and February.

Since signing a small class that ranked 14th in 2019, Ohio State has had a class ranked fifth or better every season.

2. The Buckeyes are one spot behind Oregon for the top class in the Big Ten.

The Ducks flipped long-time OSU commit Na’eem Offord on Wednesday after already getting commitments from coveted Ohio natives Dorian Brew and Trey McNutt during the summer.

(Bengals fans will also note Oregon signed a four-star quarterback prospect from San Diego named Akili Smith Jr.)

Since 2008, Ohio State has had the top recruiting class in the Big Ten in all but two years (2010 and ‘19).

3. Eight signees are from Ohio.

That matches last year and ties for the most Ohio natives in Ohio State’s recruiting class since 2016.

Since 2019, 31 percent of Ohio State’s signees have been from Ohio. That is down from 41 percent during the Urban Meyer era (2012-18), 60 percent under Jim Tressel (2001-11) and John Cooper (1988-2000).

Bellefontaine quarterback Tavien St. Clair is the only player from the Miami Valley.

4. The class is heavy on offensive skill players again.

Along with St. Clair, who is the No. 7 player in the country and No. 3 quarterback, Ohio State signed four receivers and three running backs.

Since 2020 when Day signed his first full-year recruiting class, 24.4 percent of Ohio State’s four- or five-star recruits have been receivers, up from 16 percent in the previous eight years.

Day’s classes have leaned more toward offense overall with an average of 8.8 four- and five-star signees on offense vs. 8.2 on defense.

During the Meyer era, Ohio State signed 9.1 defensive players with that ranking vs. 8.7 on offense.

5. Only three signees are offensive linemen.

Carter Lowe of Toledo Whitmer headlines the group, and he is the only four-star offensive lineman Ohio State is signing this year. He is the No. 60 overall prospect and No. 9-ranked tackle.

On the flip side, five members of the 2025 class are defensive linemen, up from three last year and four each of the previous three. That figures to be a big deal with all four starters from the front set to graduate and their backups also being primarily veterans who only have one or two years of eligibility left.