Buckeyes pick up verbal commitment from Ohio’s No. 2 prep hoops prospect

Cupps has committed to Indiana while Rice has scholarship offers from Ohio State, Rutgers, Louisville and West Virginia, among others.

Royal scored a game-high 20 points as Pickerington Central upset Centerville in the Division I state championship game in March at UD Arena.

He was a first-team All-Ohio choice and averaged 19.1 points and 8.2 rebounds per game last season.

Royal’s other finalists were Alabama and Michigan State.

Holtmann is working on a second straight top 10 recruiting class. His 2022 group ranked No. 8 nationally.