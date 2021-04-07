Ohio State recruit named Ohio’s Mr. Basketball

Now in its 34th year, the award was first given by the Associated Press in 1988. It has been voted by the Ohio Prep Sportswriters Association since 2017.

An Ohio State signee, Branham led St. Vincent-St. Mary to a 25-2 record this year and the Division II state championship, averaging 21.3 points per game, 5.1 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 1.8 steals. He scored 37 points in the state final.