Ohio State to play SEC team in Cotton Bowl

Sports
By
15 minutes ago
Ohio State is heading to Dallas for the college football postseason.

The seventh-ranked Buckeyes will play No. 9 Missouri in the Cotton Bowl at 8 p.m. on Dec. 29.

Ohio State is 10-1-1 all time against the Tigers with the last meeting coming in 1998.

The Buckeyes have played in the Cotton Bowl twice, beating Texas A&M 28-12 in 1987 and USC 24-7 in 2017.

About the Author

Marcus Hartman has been a digital sports columnist and reporter at Cox's Ohio newspapers the Dayton Daily News, Springfield News-Sun and Journal-News since 2016.

