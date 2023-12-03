Ohio State to play SEC team in Cotton Bowl

Ohio State is heading to Dallas for the college football postseason.
The seventh-ranked Buckeyes will play No. 9 Missouri in the Cotton Bowl at 8 p.m. on Dec. 29.
Ohio State is 10-1-1 all time against the Tigers with the last meeting coming in 1998.
The Buckeyes have played in the Cotton Bowl twice, beating Texas A&M 28-12 in 1987 and USC 24-7 in 2017.
In Other News
1
Dayton Flyers look back on the first dunks of their lives
2
For Dayton Flyers, uniform numbers sometimes personal, sometimes random
3
Dayton’s 27-match winning streak ends in second round of NCAA...
4
Archdeacon: John Higgins beats the odds with one more rousing ride
5
Alter falls to defending champion Glenville in D-IV state football...
About the Author