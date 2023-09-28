Ohio State will play Ryan Day’s alma mater in 2027

The Ohio State Buckeyes announced the addition of games against New Hampshire and Northern Illinois to future schedules on Thursday.

Ohio State will play New Hampshire on Sept. 11, 2027, at Ohio Stadium. This will be the second non-conference game in 2027. Ohio State plays Bowling Green on Sept. 4 and Alabama on Sept. 18. Both of those games also take place in Columbus.

New Hampshire is the alma mater of Ohio State coach Ryan Day, who played there from 1998-2001. Day also started his coaching career at New Hampshire in 2002 as a tight ends coach.

Ohio State has never played New Hampshire. This will be Ohio State’s fifth game against an FCS opponent. It has played Youngstown State three times, including this season, and it played Florida A&M in 2013. The Buckeyes are 4-0 in those games.

The other game announced Thursday was a matchup against Northern Illinois on Sept. 16, 2028, at Ohio Stadium. This will be the third non-conference game in 2028. Buffalo plays at Ohio State on Sept. 2, and Ohio State plays at Alabama on Sept. 9.

Ohio State beat NIU 35-12 in 2006 and 20-13 in 2015. Ohio State is 35-1 against current members of the Mid-American Conference.