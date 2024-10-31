Breaking: Teens under 16 can no longer walk around The Greene without adult supervision

The "Magic Man" David Taylor, a 2009 Graham High School graduate, trailed most of the match but scored a two-point takedown with about 14 seconds remaining in his 86kg (190 pound) gold medal match against the defending Olympic champion Hassan Yazdani, of Iran, to win 4-3 on Thursday morning at Makuhari Messe Hall at the Tokyo Olympics.

David Taylor, a four-time state wrestling champion at Graham High School, ended his competitive wrestling career by winning a bronze medal at the World Championships on Thursday in Tirana, Albania.

Taylor beat two-time world champion Kamran Ghasempour, of Iran, in the 92-kilogram match.

Taylor announced in the spring his professional wrestling career was over when he accepted the head coaching job at Oklahoma State. He then announced he would compete one more time at the world championships.

Taylor earned a spot on the United States team by winning the 92-kilogram championship at the U.S. Senior World Team Trials in September.

Taylor lost 7-0 to Abdulrashid Sadulaev, of Russia, in the first round.

In the Repachage rounds, Taylor beat Abubakr Abakarov, of Azerbaijan, 3-1 and then Lars Schaefle, of Germany, 11-1.

Taylor’s wrestling career following his high school career at Graham included an Olympic gold medal in 2021, three gold medals at the world championships and two NCAA championships at Penn State.

