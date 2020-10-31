One team withdraws from Dayton’s season-opening tournament

South Dakota State could replace Utah in the eight-man field, according to multiple reports.

Schedules around college basketball remain works in progress less than a month before the start of the season. A number of multi-team ESPN events in Orlando fell apart because of disagreements about COVID-19 protocols. As of Friday, 24 of the 357 Division I teams had released a non-conference schedule, according to the D1 Docket, a Twitter account that keeps track of schedule releases.