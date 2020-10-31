One team withdraws from Dayton’s season-opening tournament

Utah withdrew from the Crossover Classic on Friday, according to multiple reports, because of the rising number of COVID-19 cases in South Dakota.
The Dayton Flyers could have played Utah on Nov. 26 in the second game of the tournament at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls, S.D. Utah was scheduled to play Creighton in the first round. Dayton is scheduled to play Wichita State in the first round at 8:30 p.m. Nov. 25.
» RELATED: UD receives A-10 championship rings
South Dakota State could replace Utah in the eight-man field, according to multiple reports.
Schedules around college basketball remain works in progress less than a month before the start of the season. A number of multi-team ESPN events in Orlando fell apart because of disagreements about COVID-19 protocols. As of Friday, 24 of the 357 Division I teams had released a non-conference schedule, according to the D1 Docket, a Twitter account that keeps track of schedule releases.