Optimism high around Reds after memorable series vs. NL’s best

The Cincinnati Reds lost ground in the National League Central Division standings Sunday for the first time in three weeks.

The Reds fell six games behind the Milwaukee Brewers with a 5-1 loss to the Brewers on June 4. The Reds won their next two games, gaining a game in the standings, and then lost two straight but stayed five games back each time. What followed was a 12-game winning streak that changed the outlook of the 2023 season.

The Reds rose to the top of the division and into the the consciousness of baseball nation. They climbed from No. 22 to No. 14 in ESPN’s Week 12 power rankings. They were No. 28 when the season began and No. 25 through May.

“With so much youth getting playing time, it’s hard to know if Cincinnati can keep it up for three more months, but the Reds are on the rise,” ESPN’s Jesse Rogers wrote last week.

“That team, they’re gonna have a fun summer here,” Atlanta Braves manager Brian Snitker told the Atlanta Journal Constitution on Sunday. “I’m glad we don’t see them anymore.”

Even after comeback efforts fell short on back-to-back days against the best team in the National League, the Braves (50-27), there was optimism surrounding the season ahead as the Reds prepared for the start of a three-game road trip against the Baltimore Orioles (39-24) on Monday.

“You want to give our guys every possible shot of coming back,” manager David Bell said Sunday after a 7-6 loss to the Braves at Great American Ball Park. “Over and over, to be able to do that against that team ... we’re after wins, but I do know by playing like that, the wins will come. We’ve shown that, and that is the most important thing, to continue to play the way we have been and trust one another and trust the wins will come. Games like that, when you lose them, it’s hard to swallow because you fight back so hard. Yes, you’re supposed to do that, but honestly, this team does it more than any team I’ve been around.”

With the Brewers (40-37) beating the Cleveland Guardians 5-4 in 10 innings Sunday, the Reds (41-37) saw their lead in the division shrink to a half game. That didn’t take away from a memorable weekend in Cincinnati, which was historic for a number of reasons.

• The Reds sold out all three games. The total attendance of 126,724 was the highest mark for three-game regular-season series in Great American Ball Park history.

The Reds ranked 23rd in baseball in attendance before the series, averaging 19,659 fans in 38 home games. Through 41 games, they rank 21st (21,311).

• On Friday, Elly De La Cruz became the first Red to hit for the cycle since Eric Davis in 1989. He went 0-for-5 Sunday as a seven-game hitting streak ended but is hitting .333 (23-for-69) through 17 games.

• On Sunday, Matt McLain become the second Reds rookie since 1900 and first since Chris Sabo (June 16, 1988, vs. San Francisco Giants) to produce four extra-base hits in a game. He homered for the second straight game and doubled three times. He’s hitting .325 (30-for-157) through 37 games.

The Reds fell to 1-5 against the Braves this season. Every game has been decided by one run. Centerville High School graduate Sean Murphy, who went 2-for-4 with an RBI on Sunday for the Braves, described the games as very stressful.

“Every time, I prefer to win 15-0, but that doesn’t happen,” Murphy said. “Those games are easy. But these are more fun, and more satisfying when you win them.”

Competing with the Braves is a good sign, though the state of the Reds’ starting pitching rotation remains a big question mark as the season nears its midway point. Eleven pitchers have started games this season. Three who have combined for 28 starts are on the injured list: Hunter Greene; Nick Lodolo; and Ben Lively.

Brandon Williamson (1-0, 5.40), Andrew Abbott (3-0, 1.14) and Luke Weaver (1-2, 6.86) will start the three games in Baltimore. Levi Stoudt (0-1, 9.90) started Sunday. Graham Ashcraft (3-6, 7.17) returned from the injured list to start Saturday.

The Reds rank 27th in baseball in ERA (4.98). Their starters rank 28th (5.91).

Stoudt allowed three earned runs in three innings in his first appearance for the Reds since May 13. He was 2-3 with a 5.00 ERA in 10 starts for Triple-A Louisville. Lively was scheduled to start Sunday but was put on the injured list Saturday with a right pectoral muscle strain.

“Levi is coming back from injury,” Bell said. “He’s still not built back up. Levi’s a good pitcher. He’s going to be here, and he’s going to do well here. Given the circumstances, that was a really good effort. He gave us a shot.”

MONDAY’S GAME

