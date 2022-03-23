Owens out as Miami men’s basketball coach

Owens, hired in 2017 to replace John Cooper, was 70-83 overall and 37-54 in the Mid-American Conference in his first head coaching job after spending nine seasons as an assistant coach and associate head coach at Purdue.

“I want to thank Jack Owens for his tremendous effort and work ethic in leading Miami basketball,” Miami director of athletics David Sayler said in the press release. “We all have a great amount of respect for Jack, who he is, how he conducts himself and how he ran the program. Jack’s leadership throughout the pandemic was always centered on student-athlete well-being and he accomplished a lot in challenging times. We wish him well in his future endeavors.”