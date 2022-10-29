Penn State rallies for lead at halftime over Ohio State

No. 13 Penn State struck back with a 58-yard touchdown pass from Sean Clifford to Parker Washington, who broke a tackle after catching a short pass then raced to the end zone.

After a three-and-out, Penn State got the ball back at its 21 with a chance to take the lead and 8:39 on the clock.

The Nittany Lions did just that on a 23-yard pass from Clifford to KeAndre Lambert-Smith, who ran a post in front of multiple Ohio State defenders then beat them to the end zone. That was set up by a 43-yard pass from Clifford to Theo Johnson, who seemed to get lost by the Ohio State coverage after Clifford started to scramble.

Ohio State responded by driving to the Penn State 15 before imploding and having to settle for a 37-yard Ruggles field goal.

The Buckeyes had a chance to take the lead in the closing seconds, but the clock ran out after Stroud was sacked at the 13-yard line.