Petty dominant but Dragons fall to River Bandits

The game was scoreless until Quad Cities scored one run in the sixth against Dayton reliever Javien Sandridge, who replaced Petty to start the inning. In the seventh, Sandridge endured major command issues, issuing three walks and then a bases loaded hit batsman to force in a run to make it 2-0. With two outs and the bases still loaded, Donovan Benoit replaced Sandridge. Quad Cities’ Darryl Collins hit a line drive toward left field. Dragons outfielder Ashton Creal raced in and made a diving try, but narrowly missed making the catch. The ball bounced past and by the time center fielder Jay Allen could back up the play, three runs scored to make it 5-0.

In the ninth, Dayton’s Tyler Callihan singled to start the inning and went to third on a double by Mat Nelson. Noelvi Marte’s ground out brought in Callihan, and after a two-out walk to Garrett Wolforth, Justice Thompson delivered a two-run single to make it 5-3 and bring the tying run to the plate. Steven Leyton singled to center to move Thompson to second, but Creal flied out to center field to end the game.