PGA Tour players take 3 of 4 spots in U.S. Open qualifier

PGA Tour players qualified for three of the four U.S. Open spots available Monday on the final day of qualifying at Springfield Country Club. And former Masters champions Adam Scott and Zach Johnson missed out.
Zac Blair, a tour player since 2015 with nine top-10 finishes, led the field with at 9-under par through 36 holes on what is known as golf’s longest day. Players qualified at 13 sites for this year’s 124th Open at Pinehurst, N.C., on June 13-16.
Beau Hossler, on tour since 2018 with three runner-up finishes and 16 top 10s, finished tied for second at 8-under with Carson Schaake, who is in his first season on the Korn Ferry Tour. Cameron Davis of Australia and a one-time winner on the PGA Tour, took the final spot at 7-under.
Scott bogeyed his final hole for a second-round 69 to finish at 7-under. He is the first alternate. Scott. who has 14 tour wins and won the 2013 Masters, shot 64 to lead after the first round. Maxwell Moldovan, who just completed his senior season at Ohio State, shot 6-under and is the second alternate.
Local hopefuls Austin Greaser and Tyler Goecke stayed in the hunt. Greaser, a Vandalia Butler and recent North Carolina graduate, opened with a 65 and was in a five-way tie for second, but he slipped to an even-par 70 in the second round.
Goecke, who played at Carroll High School and Wright State before recently finishing his college career at Illinois, shot rounds of 68 and 69 to finish at 3-under.
