PGA Tour players take 3 of 4 spots in U.S. Open qualifier

Beau Hossler, on tour since 2018 with three runner-up finishes and 16 top 10s, finished tied for second at 8-under with Carson Schaake, who is in his first season on the Korn Ferry Tour. Cameron Davis of Australia and a one-time winner on the PGA Tour, took the final spot at 7-under.

Scott bogeyed his final hole for a second-round 69 to finish at 7-under. He is the first alternate. Scott. who has 14 tour wins and won the 2013 Masters, shot 64 to lead after the first round. Maxwell Moldovan, who just completed his senior season at Ohio State, shot 6-under and is the second alternate.

Local hopefuls Austin Greaser and Tyler Goecke stayed in the hunt. Greaser, a Vandalia Butler and recent North Carolina graduate, opened with a 65 and was in a five-way tie for second, but he slipped to an even-par 70 in the second round.

Goecke, who played at Carroll High School and Wright State before recently finishing his college career at Illinois, shot rounds of 68 and 69 to finish at 3-under.