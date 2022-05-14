Phillips shines in Dragons’ win over TinCaps

In the fourth, Justice Thompson walked to start the inning and scored from first base on Alex McGarry’s double to right-center field to make it 3-0. The Dragons added two more in the fifth, set up by a pair of singles by Torres and Elly De La Cruz followed by an error and a run-scoring single by McGarry to make it 5-0. Dayton added one more run in the sixth when Jonathan Willems doubled with two outs and scored on Torres’ third hit of the game, a single to center, to give Dayton a 6-0 lead.

Meanwhile, Phillips (2-2) allowed just three hits over six innings (all singles) and allowed only one runner past first base. The game marked the second time in Phillips’ last three starts that he has fired six shutout innings. The nine strikeouts was one short of his season high.