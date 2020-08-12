PHOTOS: Reds celebrate walk-off victory against Royals

Thanks to the expanded playoffs, the Cincinnati Reds find themselves in the middle of the postseason picture nearly a third of the way through the 60-game season.
They blew a 5-1 lead Tuesday but still managed to beat the Kansas City Royals 6-5 in 10 innings thanks to a walk-off double by Joey Votto. The Reds improved to 8-9 with their third victory in four games. They play the Royals again at 6:40 p.m. Wednesday in the finale of the two-game series.
» VOTTO: Extra-inning rule feels weird
“It’s never easy,” Reds manager David Bell said. “It’s what’s great about this game. Every now and then it’s nice to get an easier one, but it’s tough. It takes a lot of toughness to play this game and be a good team. We just keep going. If you don’t make a play or don’t come through with an at-bat, that’s the game. What makes you a great team is staying with it. I thought our team showed a lot of toughness tonight.”