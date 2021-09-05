dayton-daily-news logo
Piqua tops Troy in 137th meeting of Miami County rivals

Piqua senior running back Jasiah Medley scores a touchdown in the rain against Troy in the first half Friday night at Troy. Jeff Gilbert/CONTRIBUTED

By Jeff Gilbert, Contributing Writer
TROY -- Piqua took advantage of opportunities in the first half, Jasiah Medley scored four touchdowns and the Indians held on through a rainy and slippery night for a 28-7 victory at Troy.

Rain marked the 137th meeting between the rivals. Piqua (2-0) won its second straight over Troy (0-2), which leads the series 66-65-6. The rain was light for most of the first half, poured the final couple minutes of the half and through halftime, let up in the third quarter, then poured for most of the fourth.

Medley scored on runs of 4, 7 and 4 yards in the first half to give Piqua a 21-7 lead. Medley’s third touchdown was set up by a punt snap that sailed over the Troy punter’s head. His final score came on an 8-yard run with 2:04 to play.

Troy took an early 7-0 lead on a 1-yard run by JJ McCoy.

