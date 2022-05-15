Reds become sixth team in baseball history to lose a game while not allowing a hit

The Reds became the sixth team in baseball history to lose a game without allowing a hit. According to MLB.com, the last time it happened was 2008. Jered Weaver and Jose Arredondo, of the Angels, no-hit the Los Angeles Dodgers for eight innings but lost 1-0.

The Cleveland Indians beat the Boston Red Sox 2-1 in 1991 without a hit. The White Sox beat the Yankees 4-0 in 1990 without a hit. In 1967, the Detroit Tigers beat the Baltimore Orioles 2-1 without a hit. In 1964, Ken Johnson, of the Houston Colt 45s, threw nine no-hit innings against the Reds, who won 1-0 when Pete Rose scored on an error in the ninth.