Playoff roundup: Centerville rallies; Wayne falls late; Alter, CJ, Stebbins score road upsets

OTHER GAMES

Division I, Region 2

Dublin Coffman 27, Wayne 24: Jordan Ward, Ethan Jones and Tyrell Lewis each scored a rushing touchdown and Luke Daulton drilled a field goal to give host Wayne (8-3) the lead with 2:20 to play, but Dublin Coffman drove down field and got the go-ahead TD to complete the upset.

Division I, Region 4

Milford 21, Lebanon 7: Braden Kay put Lebanon (3-7) on the board with a short touchdown run, but Milford scored a pair of touchdowns in the fourth quarter to pull away.

Division II, Region 8

Piqua 49, Little Miami 7: Brady Ouhl and Jasiah Medley paced unbeaten Piqua with a dominating performance. Ouhl passed for 268 yards with four touchdowns along with 123 yards rushing with a TD. Medley added 17 carries for 101 yards with two scores and Braiden Strayer recovered a pair of fumbles. Piqua (11-0) will play Cin. Withrow next.

Stebbins 41, Teays Valley 27: Stebbins (6-5) jumped ahead early on the road and held off a Teays Valley rally effort to advance. Omar Holloway led the way with three rushing touchdowns and Nate Keller added two passing TDs and one rushing score.

Division III, Region 12

Alter 10, Monroe 7: C.J. Hicks struck first with a 23-yard touchdown run, Tony Arcuri added a field goal late in the third quarter and the Alter (6-5) defense held strong to complete the upset. Alter will face Tippecanoe (9-2) next. Ryan Miles scored the lone TD for Monroe (8-3) on a seven-yard run.

Chaminade Julienne 38, Ross 17: Josiah Payne, Amare Lattimore and Kenyon Owens each tallied a rushing touchdown, Luke Chandler connected with Aiden Lowery on a TD throw and Nesta Owens returned a fumble 33 yards for a score to lead CJ (4-5) in the upset win. CJ will face St. Marys Memorial next. Brayden Fraasman had a pair of rushing scores in a losing effort for Ross (7-3).

Division IV, Region 16

Eaton 44, Oakwood 20: Cordis Berard ran for three touchdowns and Chris Atkins scrambled for two touchdowns along with hauling down two interceptions to pace Eaton (10-1). It marked the third time in school history that Eaton hosted and won a playoff game and first since 2010. Eaton advances to face a former Southwestern Buckeye League foe in Milton-Union.