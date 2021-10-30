Playoff roundup: Centerville rallies; Wayne falls late; Alter, CJ, Stebbins score road upsets

Centerville rallied with 34 unanswered points in the final three quarters to knock out visiting Springboro 34-14 in the first round of the Division I, Region 2 playoffs on Friday night.
Chase Harrison led the way, passing for three touchdowns and tacking on a rushing score. Harrison finished 15-of-21 for 206 yards through the air along with 46 rushing yards.
Ryan Keifer, Nic Bruder and Bryce Cowgill each caught a touchdown pass and Gunnar Pool capped the scoring with a 29-yard TD run.
Sam Feldman helped ‘Boro jump out to a 14-0 lead, connecting with Mason Leach on a 71-yard touchdown pass and adding a 4-yard scramble for a TD.
Centerville improved to 8-3 and moves on to face Toledo Whitmer next Friday in the regional quarterfinals. Springboro finishes 5-5.
OTHER GAMES
Division I, Region 2
Dublin Coffman 27, Wayne 24: Jordan Ward, Ethan Jones and Tyrell Lewis each scored a rushing touchdown and Luke Daulton drilled a field goal to give host Wayne (8-3) the lead with 2:20 to play, but Dublin Coffman drove down field and got the go-ahead TD to complete the upset.
Division I, Region 4
Milford 21, Lebanon 7: Braden Kay put Lebanon (3-7) on the board with a short touchdown run, but Milford scored a pair of touchdowns in the fourth quarter to pull away.
Division II, Region 8
Piqua 49, Little Miami 7: Brady Ouhl and Jasiah Medley paced unbeaten Piqua with a dominating performance. Ouhl passed for 268 yards with four touchdowns along with 123 yards rushing with a TD. Medley added 17 carries for 101 yards with two scores and Braiden Strayer recovered a pair of fumbles. Piqua (11-0) will play Cin. Withrow next.
Stebbins 41, Teays Valley 27: Stebbins (6-5) jumped ahead early on the road and held off a Teays Valley rally effort to advance. Omar Holloway led the way with three rushing touchdowns and Nate Keller added two passing TDs and one rushing score.
Division III, Region 12
Alter 10, Monroe 7: C.J. Hicks struck first with a 23-yard touchdown run, Tony Arcuri added a field goal late in the third quarter and the Alter (6-5) defense held strong to complete the upset. Alter will face Tippecanoe (9-2) next. Ryan Miles scored the lone TD for Monroe (8-3) on a seven-yard run.
Chaminade Julienne 38, Ross 17: Josiah Payne, Amare Lattimore and Kenyon Owens each tallied a rushing touchdown, Luke Chandler connected with Aiden Lowery on a TD throw and Nesta Owens returned a fumble 33 yards for a score to lead CJ (4-5) in the upset win. CJ will face St. Marys Memorial next. Brayden Fraasman had a pair of rushing scores in a losing effort for Ross (7-3).
Division IV, Region 16
Eaton 44, Oakwood 20: Cordis Berard ran for three touchdowns and Chris Atkins scrambled for two touchdowns along with hauling down two interceptions to pace Eaton (10-1). It marked the third time in school history that Eaton hosted and won a playoff game and first since 2010. Eaton advances to face a former Southwestern Buckeye League foe in Milton-Union.
About the Author