Playoff roundup: Centerville, Wayne set up all-GWOC regional final; Alter advances; MAC goes 5-0

Centerville got off to a quick start when Ziere Alston returned the opening kickoff 99 yards for a touchdown.

Parker Johnson scored on a 24-yard run and Shane Cole tossed TD passes to Soren Vitas and Ryan Swanson to send Centerville into the half up 28-0.

Alston and Ethan Ireland each added second-half scoring runs and Centerville moved on to its third regional final in school history.

For Wayne, Tyrell Lewis hit Jamier Averette-Brown on a pair of long touchdown passes to grab an early lead.

Lewis tacked on two more TD runs and Carson Limberg booted a short field goal.

Alex Corbin and Aden Vaughn each snagged interceptions to lead the Wayne defense.

Wayne improved to 8-5 and Centerville moved to 10-3 heading into next Friday’s regional final. The Ohio High School Athletic Association will announce all regional finals sites on Sunday.

Centerville won the regular-season matchup, 38-14.

OTHER GAMES

Division III

Region 12

London 30, St. Marys Memorial 7: Undefeated London (13-0) advances to play Bellbrook (12-1). St. Marys ends the season with a 10-3 mark.

Division IV

Region 16

Alter 37, Taylor 13: Rod Owens and Noah Jones ran for two touchdowns apiece to lead Alter and Wyatt Reifschneider returned an interception for a TD. Alter (8-5) advances to face Taft with a chance to avenge a 36-7 regular-season loss.

Division V

Region 20

Indian Lake 28, Greeneview 13: Madden Lillard tossed four touchdowns, two to Quest Clay, to lead Indian Lake. Indian Lake (11-2) moves on to face West Liberty-Salem (12-1). Chase Walker ran for a touchdown and returned an interception for a score in a losing effort for Greeneview, which closes the season with a 12-1 mark.

Division VI

Region 24

Anna 56, Cin. Country Day 14: Zach Osborn accounted for four touchdowns as Anna (10-3) advanced for a rematch with Midwest Athletic Conference foe Coldwater (12-1). Coldwater won the regular-season matchup 34-18.

Coldwater 56, SBEP 0: Coldwater booked a trip to the regional finals for the 15th time in the last 17 seasons.

Division VII

Region 26

Delphos St. John’s 21, Leipsic 13: 15th seed Delphos St. John’s continued its improbable run, earning its first trip to the regional finals since 2017. DSJ (6-7) will face top-seeded Columbus Grove.

Region 28

Minster 42, CCPA 0: Minster booked its first trip to a regional final since 2017, setting up a second all-MAC showdown next week against top-seeded Marion Local. Minster (11-2) held Marion Local (13-0) to a season-low 21 points on Oct. 18.

Marion Local 61, Ansonia 0: Undefeated Marion Local extended its OHSAA record win streak to 61 games.