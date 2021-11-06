Playoff Roundup: Piqua stays unbeaten; Centerville falls; Bellbrook, Eaton rally for wins

Led by Landon Hare (seven tackles) and Sam Schmiesing (five tackles), Piqua blanked the Tigers in the second half.

Piqua will face Edgewood next Friday night in a regional seminal at a site to be determined.

Other Games

Division I

Region 2

Tol. Whitmer 42, Centerville 31: After a mistake-filled first half visiting Centerville stormed back, tying the game in the third quarter off a 34-yard touchdown strike from Chase Harrison to Cam Smith. Harrison also had an earlier TD throw to Ryan Keifer and Emable Wakilongo had a scoring run. But Whitmer (10-2) pulled away. Centerville closes the season at 8-4.

Division II

Region 8

Edgewood 52, Stebbins 15: Tavionne Crosby tallied touchdown runs of three and 17 yards for Edgewood, which stormed out to a 38-7 lead in the first half. Jay Dailey, Jake Valerio, Braden Sullivan and Braganza added a TD run apiece and Eli Jones threw for a score. Edgewood, winners of nine straight, improved to 9-2; Stebbins dropped to 6-6.

Division III

Region 12

Bellbrook 42, Wapakoneta 35: Tied at 14-all at halftime, Bellbrook rattled off 21 consecutive points in the third quarter to take control. Wapak’s late rally fell short and Bellbrook advances to face Tippecanoe in a rematch of the Aug. 20 seasonopener. Bellbrook won that game, 24-14.

St. Marys 24, Chaminade Julienne 21: CJ scored two touchdowns in the final four minutes to get close but St. Marys held on in the end. Brandon Bowers set a St. Marys record for longest field goal when he booted a 41-yarder in the third quarter. St. Marys (10-2) advances to face unbeaten Badin (11-0) next. Chaminade Julienne closes the year at 4-6.

Division IV

Region 16

Eaton 13, Milton-Union 12: Milton-Union jumped out to an early 12-0 lead but Eaton rallied. Chris Atkins ran in the go-ahead score on a keeper in the opening drive of the second half and Eaton held on the rest of the way, becoming the first football team in school history to record two playoff victories. Eaton (11-1) will play McNicholas next Friday. Milton-Union fell to 10-2.

Clinton-Massie 49, Waverly 28: Carson Van Hoose rumbled for five touchdowns to lead Clinton-Massie (10-1), which advanced to face Wyoming.