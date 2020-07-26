Positive COVID-19 test ‘a little unsettling’ for Cincinnati Reds

Starter Luis Castillo struck out 11 and allowed one run in six innings in his first start of the season. He said he has followed the protocols — washing his hands and wearing a mask — and now will have to do so even more.

“I have my two little girls at home,” Castillo said. “My wife is at home. I’m trying to protect them as much as myself. I’m trying to protect everyone else, too.”

Manager David Bell said while there is concern, his primary focus is on the health of Davidson, an infielder who was one of the last two players added to the 30-man roster Friday.

“This has become a very close team,” Bell said. “Everyone cares about one another. We just want him to focus on getting healthy. Absolutely, it crosses your mind. This is where you trust the protocols put in place, not only by the league but everything we’re doing in our health-and-performance department. Our head trainer, Steve Baumann, you couldn’t ask for more. So we trust that. But we’re all concerned about Matt. He was in such a good place here. We just told him get yourself healthy and pick right back up where you left off.”