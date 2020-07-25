Reds infielder tests positive for COVID-19 one day after starting Opening Day

“Matt really impressed us,” Bell said before Friday’s game. “We knew a lot about Matt coming into camp, but he just proved what we were hoping to get. He can hit. He has power. In particular, he really does damage against left-handed pitching, which is a great fit for our team. He showed he can defend. Good hands. Good arm. He just fits in beautifully with the rest of our team from a personality standpoint.”

The Arizona Diamondbacks drafted Davidson in the first round with the 35th overall pick in 2009 out of Yucaipa High School (Calif.). He made his big-league debut four years later with the Diamondbacks but didn’t return to the big leagues until 2016 with the Chicago White Sox.

Davidson earned his first significant playing time in 2018 and 2019 with the White Sox, hitting .225 over both years. The Reds signed him as a free agent in January. He grabbed their attention in spring training by going 7-for-21 with three home runs and continued to play well in Summer Camp.

That’s why Bell informed him Friday he had made the team.

“It’s great to be back in the big leagues and and on a great team,” Davidson said Friday. “It’s definitely the best team I’ve ever been on, and I’m really excited to start winning.”

Davidson started Friday in part because he had experience batting against Tigers starter Matthew Boyd in the American League. He said Bell plans to build the lineup around the best matchups. Jesse Winker earned the start at designated hitter in the second game of the season Saturday, with Shogo Akiyama taking over in left field for Phillip Ervin, who started there in the opener.

Davidson was one of three non-roster invitees and the only position player from that group to train with the Reds at Great American Ball Park in Summer Camp as opposed to Prasco Park in Mason. He didn’t know what his chances were of making the team.

“Baseball is a funny game,” Davidson said. “There’s a lot of things that go into a lot of decisions. People have their plan. The front office has their plan. The manager, they kind of do their thing. I really just have the outlook of I’m going to play baseball and try to do the best I can. I’m going to enjoy it. I love this game. That’s all it really matters to me. It’s a better way to play, not worrying about what’s going to happen because ultimately it’s not my decision on any of this.”

SUNDAY’S GAME

Tigers at Reds, 1:10 p.m., FS Ohio, 700