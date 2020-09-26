Prep football: Wayne holds off Fairmont for fourth straight win

Christian Rand intercepted a pass in the end zone in the final seconds to preserve a 31-24 victory for Wayne over Fairmont on Friday night.
Fairmont (1-4 Greater Western Ohio Conference) had rallied from a 24-7 second-half deficit and faced a third-and-seven at the 8-yard line when Male’k Hilton’s pass was intercepted.
Wayne (4-1 GWOC) won its fourth straight behind a big night by quarterback Cam Fancher. He rushed for 129 yards and three touchdowns, including a 68-yarder to put the Warriors up 31-14 late in the third quarter. Fancher also passed for 168 yards and a touchdown.
Drew Baker led Fairmont’s triple-option running attack with 200 yards and two touchdowns on 32 carries.