Prep football: Wayne holds off Fairmont for fourth straight win

Wayne quarterback Cam Fancher scores one of his three touchdowns during the Warriors' 31-24 victory over Fairmont on Friday night. Jeff Gilbert/CONTRIBUTED
Sports | 22 minutes ago
By Jeff Gilbert, Contributing Writer

Christian Rand intercepted a pass in the end zone in the final seconds to preserve a 31-24 victory for Wayne over Fairmont on Friday night.

Fairmont (1-4 Greater Western Ohio Conference) had rallied from a 24-7 second-half deficit and faced a third-and-seven at the 8-yard line when Male’k Hilton’s pass was intercepted.

Wayne (4-1 GWOC) won its fourth straight behind a big night by quarterback Cam Fancher. He rushed for 129 yards and three touchdowns, including a 68-yarder to put the Warriors up 31-14 late in the third quarter. Fancher also passed for 168 yards and a touchdown.

Drew Baker led Fairmont’s triple-option running attack with 200 yards and two touchdowns on 32 carries.

