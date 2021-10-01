Prime-time comeback: Second-half rally lifts Bengals over Jaguars

Lawrence responded the next drive, though, and after a Vonn Bell hold negated Trey Hendrickson’s sack, the Jaguars went back ahead on a James Robinson touchdown run that originally was ruled down before the goal line. The Jaguars won the challenge to tie the game on the extra point attempt, but the Bengals went right back to work.

Burrow connected with Uzomah again for a 33-yard touchdown to knot the game once more at 21-21 with 8:59 left. The Bengals got the ball back for the final drive after the Jaguars only managed to get to midfield on their last possession, and it was Uzomah again with the big play, a 25-yard catch to get Cincinnati to field goal range.

McPherson drove a 39-yard field goal through the uprights for his second game winner after also doing it in overtime at home in the opener.

The rookie kicker had his first missed field goal of the season in the first half on the only good drive by the Bengals offense, and the Jaguars scored touchdowns on two of their next three possessions. The flat-footed Bengals defense especially struggled to stop the run in the first half, but a 50-yard pass from Lawrence to Laviska Shenault set Jacksonville up for a chance to extend the lead beyond 14 points going into intermission before the goal line stand.

Cincinnati’s offense had a couple splash plays in the first half, including a 33-yard pass from Burrow to Tyler Boyd, but after Ja’Marr Chase was penalized for offensive pass interference following a 13-yard catch on third-and-8, the Bengals ended up settling for a field goal try that McPherson missed from 43 yards.

The Bengals had just four first downs in the first half and 107 yards of offense, including just 18 in the running game.

NEXT GAME

Sunday, Oct. 10

Green Bay at Cincinnati, 1 p.m., Fox, 700, 1530, 102.7, 104.7