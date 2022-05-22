Proctor, De La Cruz lead Dragons to DH split

The Dragons added two more in the fourth as Allan Cerda and Ashton Creal both walked before a one-out double by J.V. Martinez drove them both in. Quad Cities closed out the scoring in the sixth on a solo home run by Parker Bates.

Proctor (3-2) worked five innings to earn the win, allowing one run on five hits with three walks and a season-high eight strikeouts. Carson Rudd pitched a perfect final inning to earn his third save.

Martinez was 2 for 2 with two RBI and a run scored for Dayton.

In the first game, Quad Cities broke a 2-2 tie with two runs in the fourth inning, then added three more in the fifth to extend their lead to 7-2 before closing out the scoring with two runs in the seventh. Dayton’s only runs came on a first inning two-run home run by Rece Hinds, his fifth homer of the year. Hinds and Allan Cerda each had two hits in the first game.

The Dragons are off Monday. They open a six-game series and road trip on Tuesday at the West Michigan Whitecaps.

TUESDAY’S GAME

Dayton at West Michigan, 6:05 p.m., 980