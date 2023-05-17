Prospect update: How Cincinnati Reds first-round picks of the decade are doing

Matt McLain made his MLB debut this week, getting on base twice and scoring a run Monday night for the Cincinnati Reds against the Colorado Rockies.
The UCLA product is the first player from the 2021 draft to reach the majors, and the first of the Reds six first-round picks since 2020 to do so.
He is also the only one who has advanced beyond Single-A as of this writing.
Here is a look at what the other five are doing, including their current rank among Reds prospects by MLB.com:
No. 4 Cam Collier (2023)
Third baseman is .230 two home runs, 12 RBIs, 12 walks and 28 strikeouts in 26 games at Daytona
No. 9 Sal Stewart (’23 compensatory pick)
Third baseman is hitting .185 with one homer, 12 RBIs, 23 walks and 17 strikeouts in 26 games at Daytona
No. 12 Jay Allen II (’21 compensatory pick)
Outfielder is hitting .111 in three games at Dayton after he hit a combined .225 with three homers, 29 RBIs, 44 walks and 92 strikeouts in 91 games last year split between Daytona and Dayton
Unranked Mat Nelson (’23 competitive balance pick)
Catcher is hitting. 162 with five homers, 13 RBIs, 15 walks and 27 strikeouts in 28 games at Dayton
No. 21 Austin Hendrick (’20)
Outfielder is hitting .261 with two homers, 10 RBIs, 14 walks and 47 strikeouts in 32 games at Dayton
