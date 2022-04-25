dayton-daily-news logo
Raiders lead Horizon League golf tourney with one round to go

Wright State's Tyler Goecke hits his tee shot on the opening hole at Heatherwoode during last week's Wright State Invitational. Wright State Athletics photo

Sports
By Doug Harris, Contributing Writer
29 minutes ago

The Wright State golf team has a seven-stroke lead after the second of three rounds Monday in the Horizon League tournament at the El Campeon Course in Howey-in-the-Hills, Fla.

Junior Tyler Goecke has shot 67 and 70 and leads the battle for medalist honors at 7-under par, one stroke ahead of teammate Mikkel Mathiesen (70-68) and Youngstown State’s Ken Keller (66-72).

Goecke’s round included an eagle on the par-4 14th hole.

Cole Corder is tied for sixth at even par (71-73). Bryce Haney is tied for 14th after shooting a pair of 74s. And Davis Root is 24th with scores of 75-76.

The Raiders are 9-under par, while YSU is 2-under and defending champion Oakland is 3-over. The rest of the field is plus22 or worse.

