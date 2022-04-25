Raiders lead Horizon League golf tourney with one round to go

The Wright State golf team has a seven-stroke lead after the second of three rounds Monday in the Horizon League tournament at the El Campeon Course in Howey-in-the-Hills, Fla.
Junior Tyler Goecke has shot 67 and 70 and leads the battle for medalist honors at 7-under par, one stroke ahead of teammate Mikkel Mathiesen (70-68) and Youngstown State’s Ken Keller (66-72).
Goecke’s round included an eagle on the par-4 14th hole.
Cole Corder is tied for sixth at even par (71-73). Bryce Haney is tied for 14th after shooting a pair of 74s. And Davis Root is 24th with scores of 75-76.
The Raiders are 9-under par, while YSU is 2-under and defending champion Oakland is 3-over. The rest of the field is plus22 or worse.
