Raiders pound Robert Morris to sweep weekend

The Raiders are 2-2 on their last four Fridays, but they’re 4-0 with an average winning margin of 30.5 on their last four Saturdays.

Loudon Love, held below double figures for the first time this season with seven points Friday, tallied a career-high 34 on 15-of-22 shooting Saturday.

The fifth-year senior center, who had 11 rebounds, passed Hall of Famer Bob Schaefer (1975-79) for sixth on the school’s all-time scoring list with 1,653 points.

Tanner Holden reached double digits for the 14th straight time with 16 points and Tim Finke had 12 points and eight rebounds for the Raiders (13-4, 11-3), who have won five straight games. The Colonials (3-9, 2-7) have lost six in a row.

A.J. Bramah, a league player of the year candidate, didn’t make the trip this weekend — but not because of positive virus test, as was initially rumored. Robert Morris coach Andrew Toole would say only that the senior forward, who is averaging a league-best 21.5 points and 9.7 rebounds, was kept home for other reasons.

Toole has been wowed by the Raiders, who have by far the highest NET ranking in the league at No. 63 (Cleveland State is second at 166).

The Colonials made nine postseason trips in the last 13 seasons while playing in the Northeast Conference — and would have played in the NCAA tourney last March if the event wasn’t canceled.

But Toole, who is in his 11th year, said Wright State is a different animal than what they’re accustomed to facing.

“These guys cause you headaches. Their size is so impressive — not just Love and Basile, but their guards can post you up. They move the ball so well and make smart plays.

“They’re tough to play against. In the NEC, we’d be one of the biggest teams. This is a step up for us.”

FRIDAY’S GAME

Wright State at UIC, 8 p.m., ESPN+, 106.5