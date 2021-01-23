Raiders roll past Jaguars to complete weekend sweep

“When we recruited him, we thought he’d be a good shooter. He’s just got great hands and a soft touch,” Nagy said.

“He’s also a good passer — probably the best passer we have out of the post. No, it doesn’t surprise me at all (that he’s shooting that well). He puts the work in, too.”

A Horizon League all-freshman team pick last season, Basile has started the last five games and has averaged 16.6 points and 7.0 rebounds while shooting 62.2% from the field. He also had a streak of 20 straight free throws made in that span.

Most opponents don’t have the size to match up with him and the 6-8 Loudon Love, the reigning conference player of year.

“With him playing that well, it takes a lot of pressure off Loudon,” Nagy said. “Of all the players who are the most happy that Grant is playing well, it’s Loudon. He doesn’t always have to be the focus.

“Loudon struggled a little today, but Grant was in a good spot. It’s such a luxury to have two guys you can throw the ball into like that, and they’re both playing so well.”

The Raiders, who are 11-4 overall, 9-3 in the league and 7-1 on the road, also had contributions from Tanner Holden (16 points and seven rebounds), Tim Finke (16 points and six boards), Trey Calvin (10 points and six assists), Jaylon Hall (13 points and three assists) and Love (13 points and eight rebounds).

They completed their first weekend sweep in four weeks, having gone 1-1 in the previous three.

Building a 41-27 halftime lead, the Raiders were 19 of 26 (73.1%) from the field in the second half while scoring 59 points.

Marcus Burk, a preseason first-team all-league guard, finished with 34 points for the Jaguars (3-6, 2-6), who were picked to finish last in the league. He’s one of only two starters to score in the first half along with Jaylen Minnett, who had four.

James Manns hit a pair of free throws with 30 seconds left to reach the century mark. The Raiders scored 106 on IUPUI last season.

In the three games since a painful last-second loss to Cleveland State, the Raiders have averaged 93.3 points with an average winning margin of 28 points.

“It’s mostly because of the defense. Our guys are really locking in,” Nagy said. “I think in points per possession, we were No. 1 in the league coming into the game. That’s where we want to stay.

“I think we’re No. 1 in the league offensively, too. That’s great. But the defense is the main thing.”

FRIDAY’S GAME

Robert Morris at Wright State, 8 p.m., ESPNU, 106.5