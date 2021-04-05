Reds’ Castellanos suspended for role in benches-clearing incident

Castellanos has appealed the suspension, the Reds announced, so he will be able to play Monday when the Reds start a three-game series against the Pittsburgh Pirates at Great American Ball Park.

Reds manager David Bell released a statement about that suspension that read: “I am disappointed that Nick was suspended even though he did not initiate physical contact. I am hopeful that when baseball is played with emotion, the players will be protected from dangerous and unnecessary retaliation.”