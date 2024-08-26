Reds close to falling into last place in NL Central

Here’s a quick review of where the Reds stand with five weeks left in the season:

1. Winning season on line: Unless the Reds go 19-12 in their last 31 games, they will finish below .500 for the 18th time in the last 25 seasons.

2. Postseason drought: The Reds face a 7½-game deficit in the wild card standings. They have a 0.2% chance of earning a wild card, according to FanGraphs.com.

The Reds will likely miss the playoffs for the 25th time in the last 30 seasons. That also means their streak of not advancing in the playoffs will reach 29 seasons. They haven’t won a playoff series since 1995.

3. Pitching decisions: As of Sunday, the Reds had not announced a starting pitching rotation for their next series. They play three games against the Oakland Athletics starting Tuesday at Great American Ball Park and then four games, including a doubleheader Friday, against the Milwaukee Brewers over the weekend.

Reliever Buck Farmer made his first start of the season Friday when Andrew Abbott went on the 15-day injured list with a left shoulder strain. Farmer pitched one inning. The Reds used six more relievers the rest of the way in a 6-5 loss.

“We have a few things to figure out,” manager David Bell told Jim Day, of Bally Sports Ohio, on Sunday. “We’ll have the off day to do that. We have some guys that are injured. Really it’s kind of day to day.”

TUESDAY’S GAME

A’s at Reds, 6:40 p.m., Bally Sports Ohio, 700, 1410