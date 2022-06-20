Reds fall a season-high 20 games under .500 entering series vs. Dodgers

The Brewers (38-30) are tied with the St. Louis Cardinals for first place in the National League Central Division. They are 14 games ahead of the Reds.

“It’s a big series playing against the Brewers, and we’ve played them well in the past,” manager David Bell said in a postgame interview Sunday on Bally Sports Ohio after a 6-3 loss to the Brewers. “It was a tough series. We wanted to keep any momentum we had going. It is tough. We have an off day (Monday), and we get to do it again Tuesday. That’ll be the focus. We’ve been through this before. We’ve been here before. We just have to keep finding ways to improve and get better.”