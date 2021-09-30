dayton-daily-news logo
X

Reds lose second straight to White Sox

Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Sonny Gray winds up during the first inning of a baseball game against the Chicago White Sox Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Caption
Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Sonny Gray winds up during the first inning of a baseball game against the Chicago White Sox Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

Credit: Charles Rex Arbogast

Credit: Charles Rex Arbogast

Sports
10 minutes ago

Associated Press

CHICAGO — Carlos Rodón pitched five scoreless innings in a closely watched start ahead of the playoffs, and the Chicago White Sox beat the Cincinnati Reds 6-1 on Wednesday night.

Tim Anderson and Gavin Sheets homered as the White Sox (91-68) moved a season-high 23 games above .500 with their fourth consecutive victory. Sheets drove in three runs for the AL Central champions, and Leury García had an RBI single.

Rodón (13-5) allowed one hit, struck out four and walked two in his first start since he lasted just three innings in a 4-3 loss at Detroit on Sept. 20. The All-Star left-hander reported some arm soreness after his previous outing that he described as normal, but it drew some concern from manager Tony La Russa.

Rodón’s 24 starts and 132 2/3 innings are his highest totals since 2016, well beyond his work in the previous two years combined. The White Sox are hoping he has enough left for a deep run in the postseason.

While Rodón didn’t have his usual velocity, topping out at 92.7 mph, he breezed through a Reds lineup missing two of the team’s best hitters. He threw 69 pitches, 43 strikes for strikes.

Delino DeShields hit an RBI double in the ninth for Cincinnati, which finished with four hits. First baseman Joey Votto and outfielder Nick Castellanos rested a day after the Reds (82-77) were eliminated from playoff contention.

Cincinnati right-hander Sonny Gray (7-9) was charged with five runs and five hits in 4 2/3 innings.

Sheets drove in García with his 11th homer in the third. He also singled in Yoán Moncada in the fourth.

Anderson tacked on his 17th homer in the seventh, a solo drive to right-center off Jeff Hoffman.

Anderson started at shortstop after he decided to appeal a three-game suspension for making contact with umpire Tim Timmons during Monday’s 8-7 win at Detroit. He also was fined.

FINISHING UP

Reiver Sanmartin will make his second big league start in Cincinnati’s season finale Sunday at Pittsburgh. The 25-year-old left-hander pitched 5 2/3 innings of one-run ball in the Reds’ 13-1 victory over the Pirates on Monday.

UP NEXT

Reds: Following an off day, RHP Luis Castillo (8-16, 4.05 ERA) starts the opener of a three-game set at Pittsburgh. RHP Wil Crowe (4-8, 5.77 ERA) gets the ball for the Pirates.

In Other News
1
Bengals: Five storylines heading to Thursday night game against Jaguars
2
Ohio State football: How much does experience matter?
3
Fickell on Cincinnati’s showdown vs. Notre Dame: ‘It’s big’
4
Centerville senior commits to Florida State
5
Bengals look to keep momentum going against Jaguars
© 2021 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top