Reds’ Martini makes history on Opening Day

Martini hit a two-run home run in the second inning to give the Reds a 3-0 lead against the Washington Nationals at Great American Ball Park. Then, in the fourth, Martini hit a three-run home run to extend the lead to 7-0.

Martini became the first Red to hit two home runs on Opening Day since Adam Dunn did it on April 2, 2007, against the Chicago Cubs. One other Red has hit two home runs on Opening Day: Frank McCormick in 1941 against the St. Louis Cardinals.

Martini signed with the Reds in February 2023. He spent most of last season with the Triple-A Louisville Bats but was called up to the Reds in August. He hit .264 with six home runs and 16 RBIs in 29 games.

This is Martini’s fourth season in the big leagues and his fourth different team. He debuted with the Oakland Athletics in 2018 and also has played for the San Diego Padres and Chicago Cubs. This is the first time he has started a season on a big-league roster. He had eight home runs in 141 career games entering the 2024 season.

Martini was the designated hitter on Opening Day and hit eighth in the order. He was one of five players to start their first Opening Day for the Reds.