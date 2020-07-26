Reds Notes: Pitchers on a strikeout roll in first series of season

The Reds signed Miley to a two-year, $15 million free-agent deal in December. He was 14-6 with a 3.98 ERA and 140 strikeouts last season with the Houston Astros. In Summer Camp, Miley said he was trying to increase his pitch count to get ready for his first start.

“We’ve seen really (in Summer Camp) what we expected to see and have seen over the years,” Reds manager David Bell said. “Wade knows how to pitch. He has the stuff, but he’s smart. He’s crafty. He knows how to attack hitters. He’s a nice addition to our rotation just because he gives us a different look, too. It’s nice to slot him in and mix it up. He’s going to fit in nice. We’re looking forward to his first start as a Red.”

Lineup shakeup: The first lineup the Cincinnati Reds announced at 9 a.m. Sunday included Mike Moustakas and Nick Senzel

Moustakas, who was 4-for-8 with four RBIs in the first two games, was scratched 71 minutes later and then placed on the injured list. Senzel was scratched about an hour before the 1:10 p.m. start against the Detroit Tigers at Great American Ball Park.

Reds manager David Bell spoke to reporters after the announcement about Moustakas but before he was placed on the injured list and before Senzel was scratched. He said Moustakas didn’t feel well when he woke up Sunday, and the Reds were being cautious.

“That’s what we have to do,” Bell said. “That’s part of being a great teammate at this point. If there is any doubt, we have to stay home.”

The Reds called up catcher Tyler Stephenson from the player pool to take the place of Moustakas. Josh VanMeter moved from designated hitter to second base in the lineup, while Travis Jankowski replaced Senzel in center field.

On Saturday, before the second game of the season, the Reds put infielder Matt Davidson on the 10-day injured list and announced he had tested positive for COVID-19. The Reds lost 6-4.

Other roster move: The claimed infielder Robel Garcia off waivers from the Cubs and optioned him to the alternate training site at Prasco Park in Mason. Garcia, 27, hit .208 in 31 games last season for the Cubs.

Saturday’s game: The Reds wasted a strong first start by Castillo and lost 6-4 to the Tigers on Saturday. He allowed one run on six hits.

Relievers Robert Stephenson, Michael Lorenzen and Raisel Iglesias combined to give up five runs in the last three innings as the Reds blew a 3-1 lead. JaCoby Jones hit a two-run, tiebreaking home run against Iglesias in the ninth.