Reds: Outfield unit off to slow start at the plate

It’s a collection of gritty players that knows what the next step looks like for the outfield as a whole.

“Take it one pitch at a time,” center fielder TJ Friedl said. “Have a two-strike approach and get my hits wherever they may be. Bunting, everything is in play. Create chaos, try to get guys on and score runs that way instead of waiting for the home run.”

The outfield was dealt another blow when free agent addition Austin Hays, one of the Reds’ best power hitters, suffered a calf injury at the end of spring training. He could return to the active roster within the next week.

Without Hays available, the Reds need even more from Friedl’s production out of the leadoff spot. During some of the Reds’ best games so far this year, he has been the table setter. But on the season, he’s hitting just .245.

Francona still has confidence in him in the leadoff spot.

“When I saw him on the visiting team (in previous seasons), he was a pest out there,” Francona said. “He could bunt. He could hit the ball out of the ball park. Hit the ball to left field.”

Francona has also stuck with Jake Fraley as the regular right fielder. Fraley started the season in the worst slump of his Reds’ career, making weak contact at pitches right down the middle. He also dealt with side pain.

“He’s trying to stay through the ball,” Francona said. “That’s probably the easiest way I can say it as opposed to cutting it off. You’ll see him hit balls down the first base line into their dugout. You can see he’s trying. But when the game starts and things start to speed up, it gets a little harder.”

Fraley was one of the best platoon players in baseball in 2023 before injuries limited him in 2024. Over the last few days, he’s starting to see his adjustments translate into more hard contact, but he’s still hitting just .188.

Gavin Lux has spent most of the season in left field. He was a top-20 hitter in MLB during the second half of last season. While he’s just hitting .227 this year, he’s working good at-bats, getting hard contact and seeing some bad luck.

Left field is a new position for him, and Lux said that Francona has helped him be comfortable in his role.

“Day one when I got there, he told me exactly what the plan was for me,” Lux said. “To have an honest conversation one-on-one where your manager is being 100% honest with you and he’s not going to (lie to) you, that was great. He has done exactly what he said he was going to do. He’s an honest guy. He’s a players manager. Coming to the yard every day, he makes it a lot more fun.”

Because designated hitter Spencer Steer hasn’t been playing every day and since Matt McLain has missed time with a hamstring injury, Blake Dunn, Jacob Hurtubise and Will Benson have also received chances in the outfield.

Like Hays, McLain is expected back in the lineup soon. They’ll both be every day players when they’re back, which makes this a very important next couple of days for the outfielders vying for more playing time. Dunn, Hurtubise and Benson are getting their opportunity this week, and they all likely won’t be able to stay on the roster when the Reds get back to full strength.