Reds president resigns to take job outside baseball

The Reds broke a streak of six losing seasons in the 60-game 2020 season, returning to the postseason thanks to the expanded 16-team field. They were swept in two games by the Atlanta Braves in the wild-card series.

Last week, Williams reflected on the season and the quick playoff exit in a Zoom interview with reporters.

“It is hard not to say it was difficult waking up this morning without bitter disappointment,” Williams said. "There is no joy in Mudville today. I will say mixed in with that for the players and staff, there is pride. And there should be for what they accomplished this year.”

The Reds promoted Williams to senior vice president and general manager in 2016 as Walt Jocketty moved from the general manager position to president of baseball operations. At that point, Williams had been with the Reds for 10 years. He previously served as vice president and assistant general manager. He’s a University of Virginia graduate who started his career in investment banking.

“Dick has been an integral part of the Reds' success from our first days of ownership in 2006 through our Postseason appearance in 2020,” Reds CEO Bob Castellini said in a press release. “He took the lead on modernizing every aspect of our baseball operations. Dick was the mastermind behind our incredible facility in Goodyear, drove advances in our scouting and player development systems, expanded our capacity for analytics and established our sports science departments, just to name a few.

"Dick has an incredible baseball IQ, and his gift for innovation came at the right time in history. We are enormously proud of the contributions he has made to this franchise. No doubt this change in course will give Dick more time with his family. And, Dick loves to learn, so he is going to thrive professionally being in a new environment.”